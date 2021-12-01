Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Courtney Wentz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marietta, OH 45750, USA
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
marietta
oh 45750
usa
gen z
female portrait
high school senior
fall portrait
blonde girl
smiling woman
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
evening dress
gown
robe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
female
Public domain images
Related collections
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
COME FLY WITH ME
447 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
fly
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Together
47 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images