Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
statue
indonesia
culture
bali
sunny
traditional
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
worship
shrine
human
People Images & Pictures
monastery
housing
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Public domain images
Related collections
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Red passion
812 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock