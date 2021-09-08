Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roberto Sorin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old pocket slide rule mechanical calculator
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
scale
crossed
isolated
large
plastic
isolate
logarithmic
logarithms
made
mathematical
mathematics
obsolete
old
old-fashioned
pair
pile
pocket
HD Retro Wallpapers
rule
Backgrounds
Related collections
Double Exposures
212 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Express It
171 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state
Interiors
307 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home