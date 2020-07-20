Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sumit Gupta
@sumit01
Download free
Share
Info
Bambeshwar Temple Road, Balkhandi Naka, Banda, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
The Writer's Collection
203 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
Purple
89 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
Succulents
53 photos
· Curated by Dallas Reedy
succulent
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
bambeshwar temple road
balkhandi naka
banda
uttar pradesh
india
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
Free stock photos