Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Schweiz
Published
on
October 9, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Man holding a sansevieria plant on his knee
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
flawil
schweiz
plant
knee
plants
feey
patchplants
indoor plant
flora
sansevieria
pflanze
potted plant
interior
bogenhanf
pot
studio
thesill
bloomscape
aloe
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
CBA
69 photos · Curated by charlotte ducastel
cba
human
electronic
plants
33 photos · Curated by Mariusz Drozdz
plant
flora
pflanze
Leaves
605 photos · Curated by Emma
leafe
plant
Leaf Backgrounds