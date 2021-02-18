Go to CreateTravel.tv's profile
@greenmarketing
Download free
red white and green flags on black metal pole under white clouds and blue sky during
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flower Park, Đường Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Phường 1, Thành phố Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam
Published on DMC-GX85
Free to use under the Unsplash License

WATCH VIDEO: https://youtu.be/U7h5T-aMIYE SUBSCRIBE TO: www.CreateTravel.TV ​ Dalat Flower Park or (Vườn Hoa Đà Lạt) is a very beautiful park to hang out and get some good photos. Cheap Entry Fee. Cost is about 50K dong each or 100K dong for 2 people. About $5CND. Beautiful scenery and so many flowers. A great place to relax and enjoy the scenery and flower scents. Close to downtown. They have a few green houses, a wind mill, giant bottle of wine, many different statues and you can ride a duck boat around the lake. Perfect time to go as its not too bust these days. Great way to spend a few h

Related collections

Fall
149 photos · Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
People
126 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking