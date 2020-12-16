Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryoji Iwata
@ryoji__iwata
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Fish Images
carp
japan
tradition
HD Wallpapers
pond
Animals Images & Pictures
koi
Brown Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
aquatic
Free pictures
Related collections
Art reference: Animals
20 photos
· Curated by Winged Jedi
HD Art Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Fish
26 photos
· Curated by Mirjana Cesar
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
carp
koi
4 photos
· Curated by kyle reyes
koi
aquatic
carp