Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sravanam Rajesh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clinic
People Images & Pictures
human
Related collections
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos · Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Balance and Wellness
66 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Clean and Minimal
493 photos · Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images