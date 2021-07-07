Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ulrike Langner
@u_langner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rostock, Deutschland
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Climbing roses in a beautiful garden on a summer day
Related tags
rostock
deutschland
garden
climbing rose
house garden
dreamy
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HD Pretty Wallpapers
plants
sunshine
Summer Images & Pictures
romantic
Flower Images
garden rose
wild rose
Rose Images
Rose Images
plant
outdoors
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Autumn
51 photos
· Curated by Daniil Omelchenko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures
Interesting Doors
117 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers