Go to Tetiana Bykovets's profile
@tetiana_bykovets
Download free
chocolate bar on white surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine
Published on Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Chocolate

Related collections

ES
71 photos · Curated by Andrea Robles
e
Food Images & Pictures
table
Stuffed kookies
27 photos · Curated by Jennifer Smith
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
sweet
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking