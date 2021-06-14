Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lukas Tennie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Krefeld, Germany
Published
on
June 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Multifaceted - summer.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
krefeld
germany
veins
leaves wallpaper
leave
summer leaves
sun beams
hopes
chlorophyll
photosynthesis
mulitfacet
faceted
Tree Images & Pictures
autumn nature
branches
pruning
closeup
summer tree
HD Green Wallpapers
green city
Backgrounds
Related collections
Interconnection
2 photos · Curated by Madeline Ebelini
interconnection
krefeld
germany
interconnected
5 photos · Curated by Rhonda Davis
interconnected
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
ewig
16 photos · Curated by Monika Neumann
ewig
HD Wallpapers
plant