Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manuel Cllgspcr
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Xiaomi, M2101K7BL
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Majestuoso Taita Chavar Cañar-Ecuador
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
land scape
natural
ecuador
sunny
Sunset Images & Pictures
bush
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
wilderness
path
countryside
Mountain Images & Pictures
hill
trail
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunlight
Free images
Related collections
Cityscape
87 photos · Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
Buildings and Towns
105 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Looking up
43 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers