Onam festival is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted and much-beloved demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this festival. Onam, a harvest festival that falls in the months of August/September annually, is celebrated across India and the world, and is main festival among Keralites. According to the Malayali calendar month of Chingam, the festival falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam, and marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham.Onam is a Godlike festival from God's own country. It is the time of the year when Kerala is exhilarated with trump