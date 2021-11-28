Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Barry
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Drops of water on a leaf
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
foliage
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
droplet
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
Metro
157 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds