Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandra Grünewald
@elmuff
Download free
Share
Info
Laubensteinalm, Aschau im Chiemgau, Deutschland
Published on
February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
Related tags
housing
building
cabin
House Images
laubensteinalm
Nature Images
outdoors
aschau im chiemgau
deutschland
countryside
shelter
rural
hut
log cabin
alm
HD Snow Wallpapers
hütte
mountain photography
Winter Images & Pictures
shack
Free images