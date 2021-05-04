Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
shen liu
@mikeshen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License
coffee shop
Related tags
restaurant
People Images & Pictures
human
cafe
food court
Food Images & Pictures
cafeteria
furniture
coffee cup
cup
table
bar counter
pub
Creative Commons images
Related collections
shop image
24 photos
· Curated by mayumi yui
shop
Coffee Images
cafe
Kafe
21 photos
· Curated by Nadi Nik
kafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
DELI
124 photos
· Curated by Austin Weatherspoon
deli
Food Images & Pictures
restaurant