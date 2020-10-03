Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kuno Schweizer
@kunosch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uri, Schweiz
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful sunset at Lake Portgerensee on a two day hike.
Related tags
uri
schweiz
portgerensee
switzerland
swiss alps
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
Sunset Images & Pictures
reflection
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
wilderness
fir
Public domain images
Related collections
Wings
31 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
wing
Airplane Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Mountains
212 photos
· Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images