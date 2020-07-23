Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Griffin Wooldridge
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Nature Images
outdoors
rural
shelter
countryside
hangar
hut
barn
farm
sunlight
bridge
Backgrounds
Related collections
Free Spirit
39 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Mysterious landscapes
180 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor