Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Colin FitzGerald
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mammoth Lakes, CA, USA
Published
on
January 17, 2021
NIKON D5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mammoth lakes
HD Grey Wallpapers
ca
usa
mammoth mountain
elevation
high altitude
path
walkway
wall
rock
slate
outdoors
Nature Images
rubble
flagstone
sidewalk
pavement
stone wall
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Foggy Days
107 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal