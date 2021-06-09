Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jill Dimond
@jilldimond
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Devon, UK
Published
on
June 9, 2021
GR II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ladybird on an oxeye daisy
Related tags
devon
uk
daisy
Flower Images
insect
oxeye daisy
oxeye
wildflower
wildflowers
spotty
Flower Images
britain
garden
bloom
ladybird
ladybug
beetle
plant
daisies
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Inspirational
229 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Serenity
41 photos
· Curated by David Martin
serenity
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images