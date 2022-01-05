Go to Giang Pham's profile
@gntpham
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

figurine
pottery
vase
jar
plant
potted plant
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Life Aquatic
496 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking