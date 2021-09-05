Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Mecl
@circlz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
CVS Pharmacy, Lomita, United States
Published
on
September 5, 2021
iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Highschool student getting the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19.
Related tags
cvs pharmacy
lomita
united states
vaccine
covid
vaccination
covid-19
highschool
student
People Images & Pictures
human
clinic
Free pictures
Related collections
Blog images
120 photos
· Curated by Jo Pudney
1,000,000+ Free Images
blog
human
FFPC
6 photos
· Curated by Sam Myers Jr
ffpc
human
accessory
COVID
180 photos
· Curated by Chesca Uy
covid
coronavirus
human