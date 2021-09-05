Go to Alex Mecl's profile
@circlz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
CVS Pharmacy, Lomita, United States
Published on iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Highschool student getting the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19.

Related collections

Blog images
120 photos · Curated by Jo Pudney
1,000,000+ Free Images
blog
human
FFPC
6 photos · Curated by Sam Myers Jr
ffpc
human
accessory
COVID
180 photos · Curated by Chesca Uy
covid
coronavirus
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking