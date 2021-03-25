Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pedro Netto
@pedronettto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brazil
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful green leaves of a breadfruit tree
Related tags
brazil
HD Green Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
land
outdoors
rainforest
Jungle Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
bush
Public domain images
Related collections
café y té
84 photos
· Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
Double Exposures
204 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup