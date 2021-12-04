Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Morris
@valueforvalue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pair of metal sewing scissors in dramatic window lighting.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
scissors
cutting block
weapon
blade
weaponry
shears
Backgrounds
Related collections
Field Trip Supply
55 photos · Curated by jack faulkner
outdoor
camping
HD Fire Wallpapers
Education
617 photos · Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human
Food
366 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
Food Images & Pictures
drink
vegetable