Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matthew Harvey
@mattharveyphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Winona Lake, IN, USA
Published
on
July 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
winona lake
in
usa
duck
mallard duck
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
mallard
beak
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Portrait
23 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
Veggies
82 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures