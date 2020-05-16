Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dustin Humes
@dustinhumes_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Either a 5 leafed clover or a normal one in a bowtie
Related tags
clover
bowtie
close up
magic
luck
lucky
lucky charm
5 leaf clover
five leaf clover
macro
dramatic
HQ Background Images
Nature Images
studio lighting
surreal
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
sprout
Backgrounds
Related collections
misc
510 photos
· Curated by ethel hallow
misc
human
portrait
Nature
342 photos
· Curated by Alisa Williams
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Celebrities
21 photos
· Curated by Kyisha Walter
celebrity
human
HD Grey Wallpapers