Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chase Somero
@chadonsom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
North Carolina, USA
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Juvenile katydid climbs pumpkin stalk toward leaf platform
Related tags
north carolina
usa
insect
pest
instar
plant
Blur Backgrounds
climb
katydid
stalk
approach
juvenile
nuisance
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
cricket insect
Birds Images
grasshopper
grasshoper
Free images
Related collections
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Feathered & Furred
323 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
Art in all forms
39 photos
· Curated by laze.life
HD Art Wallpapers
united state
HD Color Wallpapers