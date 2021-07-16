Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 2 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Interiors
386 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
room
Happiness
89 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking