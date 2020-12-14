Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simon Block
@simonxblock
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schelmenhäuser Hofgut, Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wooden container stack used for harvested potatoes.
Related tags
schelmenhäuser hofgut
frankfurt am main
deutschland
stack
container
boxes
big box
HD Wallpapers
shipping
cropped
potatoes
farmer
wooden
work
HD Pattern Wallpapers
stripes
harvest moon
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
box
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Colorful Collection
1,233 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor