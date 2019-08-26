Go to Stéfano Girardelli's profile
@stefanobg
Download free
close up photography of piano
close up photography of piano
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A pair of keys in a multitude of tones.

Related collections

Brittens
123 photos · Curated by Emma Atkinson
britten
musical instrument
Music Images & Pictures
Web church
71 photos · Curated by Chris Titko
church
architecture
HD Christian Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking