Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadiia Ganzhyi
@nadiiag
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Playground under the snow
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
playground
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
cold
Tree Images & Pictures
street
outdoors
Nature Images
play area
automobile
vehicle
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
storm
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos · Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tropical & Summer
7 photos · Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa