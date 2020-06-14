Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cooker King
@cookerking
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wok
frying pan
Related collections
Ode to Simplicity
4,095 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Pan
255 photos
· Curated by Sanjeev Kumar
pan
Food Images & Pictures
meal
White Bg
5 photos
· Curated by Roman Nesterov
HD White Wallpapers
accessory
dessert