Go to anthoni askaria's profile
@aaskaria
Download free
roasted chicken on black metal tray
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Glodok, West Jakarta City, Jakarta, Indonesia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Chinese food stall in Glodok, Jakarta.

Related collections

Communications
19 photos · Curated by Igam Ogam
communication
human
covid-19
Indonesia
220 photos · Curated by Feby Elsadiora
indonesia
People Images & Pictures
human
WWP #3 Jakarta
60 photos · Curated by P. Sarasvati
jakartum
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking