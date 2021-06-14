Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Onela Ymeri
@onnela_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bottle
lotion
pottery
herbs
planter
plant
potted plant
jar
vase
herbal
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Glow
411 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos · Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds