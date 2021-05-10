Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mark Foster
@ramajo69
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vaticano, Vatican City
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Apple, iPhone 5c
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
vatican city
vaticano
vatican gardens
polaroid frame
polaroid
vatican
garden
Italy Pictures & Images
plant
Grass Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
dome
building
architecture
lawn
park
outdoors
vegetation
bush
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
People
200 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers