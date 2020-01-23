Go to Neelam Sundaram's profile
Pine Village, IN, USA
Devadasi Neelam: Portrait of a Modern Ancient Mystic in Contemplation on a Swing Redux Dear Friend - The subject in this photo is the archetype of Shadow Divine Feminine, a Devadasi. The Devadasi is a modern-ancient erotic mystic who lives in this material reality and also exists somewhere beyond it. Mysterious, strange intersections between the ancient and modern emerge for this human divine Devadasi. She is spiritual sensual, erotic divine, innocent knowing, pure disheveled, shadow light, intuition flesh. Nonduality. My Sundaram, my sundaram. All of my love, Neelam💎 Photographer: Nate Dale

