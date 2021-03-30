Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafael Idrovo Espinoza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 31, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
People building temazcal tent
Related tags
bamboo
building
teamwork
temazcal
collaboration
cooperation
people at work
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
land
countryside
field
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
people acting netcentric
4 photos
· Curated by jordi comas
People Images & Pictures
cooperation
human
TRIBE
41 photos
· Curated by Sinéad McCauley
tribe
teamwork
human
Collaboration
20 photos
· Curated by Erin Zipper
collaboration
human
teamwork