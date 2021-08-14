Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
slope
Nature Images
outdoors
vegetation
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Mountain Images & Pictures
fir
abies
wilderness
conifer
grove
countryside
Creative Commons images
Related collections
landscape
3,433 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
ice, snow, cold, winter
547 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Ice winter and snow
563 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers