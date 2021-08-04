Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
Flower Images
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Tropical Wallpapers
macro
HD Red Wallpapers
Nature Images
sunny
costa rica
HD Forest Wallpapers
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
pollination
stem
plant
anther
blossom
pollen
Public domain images
Related collections
mind body spirit
1,406 photos
· Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures