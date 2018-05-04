Go to Karen Lau's profile
@pic_parlance
Download free
brown 4-legged animal
brown 4-legged animal
Wellington Zoo, Wellington, New Zealand
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A capybara enjoying the sun at Wellington Zoo

Related collections

Animals
27 photos · Curated by guinea cat
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animals
387 photos · Curated by Dušan veverkolog
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking