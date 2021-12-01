Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Courtney Wentz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marietta, OH 45750, USA
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
marietta
oh 45750
usa
female portrait
blonde girl
gen z
smiling woman
high school senior
fall portrait
face
People Images & Pictures
human
blonde
female
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
HD Teen Wallpapers
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Fire
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds