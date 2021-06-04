Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lilibeth Cortez
@lcpvstudios
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
01605, Worcester, United States
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Garden
Related tags
01605
worcester
united states
plant
fence
gate
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
Love & Family
96 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Feet from above
259 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg