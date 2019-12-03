Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Blaz Erzetic
@www_erzetich_com
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published
on
December 3, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A statue of Leonardo Da Vinci in Rome, Italy
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
metropolitan city of rome
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
davinci
leonardo
portrait
europe
antique
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
tomb
apparel
hat
clothing
tombstone
Free pictures
Related collections
science
11 photos · Curated by Michaela Duncan
science
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Loja
221 photos · Curated by Henrique Monteiro
loja
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
SCULPTURE
18 photos · Curated by Loubna Benamer
sculpture
statue
human