Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anil Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
swans
white swan
duck
underwater photography
ducklings
blue lake
lake side
city lake
sankey tank
kodandarampura
malleswaram
bengaluru
karnataka
photography by anil sharma
trinetra photography
evening view
evening sky
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Green Explorers
43 photos · Curated by Jessica Martin
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos · Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
Direction & Time
46 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign