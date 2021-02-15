Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taylor Simpson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
palm springs
ca
usa
Summer Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
House Images
valley
Desert Images
residence
home
California Pictures
living
midcentury
coachella
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
retreat
brand
branding
Visual Pictures
summertime
Backgrounds
Related collections
Buildings and Locations
25 photos
· Curated by Sarah
building
plant
architecture
Photos 7
222 photos
· Curated by Jenni Mappin
outdoor
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Go coffee go IG
178 photos
· Curated by Penelope Francis
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert