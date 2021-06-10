Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Thielen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
cinamon bun
pastry
bread
bun
sweets
confectionery
dessert
Public domain images
Related collections
Diverse Women
397 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers