Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rolf Wegmueller
@swisspic
Download free
Share
Info
Wengen, Lauterbrunnen, Schweiz
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View from Wengen to Lauterbrunnen and Mount Jungfrau in autumn
Related collections
Interiors
306 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home
Spirit Animals
93 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
slope
field
grassland
peak
countryside
wengen
lauterbrunnen
schweiz
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
rural
building
Free pictures