Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giorgio Trovato
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
Apple, iPhone
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
outside
Mountain Images & Pictures
stella lake
great basin
hike
explore
view
adventure
walk
sunny
nevada
human
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Paulina
154 photos
· Curated by Shann Daniels
paulina
plant
leafe
Women
141 photos
· Curated by Anna Celestino
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Vision
41 photos
· Curated by Anna Celestino
vision
outdoor
People Images & Pictures