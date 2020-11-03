Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rudra Chakraborty
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chandannagar, Chandannagar, India
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A man sweeping the streets
Related tags
chandannagar
india
canon
photography
street
street photography
streets
human
People Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
HD Grey Wallpapers
broom
Free stock photos
Related collections
Background
19,636 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers