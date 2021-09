This one was funny, the little pack of geese was always sticking together, every morning they were quacking away, but the minute you’d come out to the they would all leg it, the second you’d start moving away from them, they would get braver and start moving towards you and so on and on. I’ve even tried to hide by a near by bush but I think they could see my pale skin through the gaps, so they never really got too close 😁